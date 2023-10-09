An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Scream Fortress XV has arrived!
-
Featuring 12 new community maps: Perks, Slime, Lava Pit, Mannsylvania, Sandcastle, Spineyard, Corruption, Murky, Atoll, Woods, Sanitarium, and Devastation
-
Added the Bone-Chilling Bonanza Case
- Contains 25 new community-created cosmetic items that make up the Bone-Chilling Bonanza Collection
- Has a chance to give one of 4 new community-created Halloween-restricted items as a bonus item
- Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item
-
Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: The Crypt Creeper
- Taunt: Roar O'War
- Taunt: Neck Snap
- Taunt: Borrowed Bones
-
Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects
- 13 new effects for Unusual hats
- 7 new effects for Unusual taunts
-
All players who launch the game will receive a Soul Gargoyle if they don't already have one
- Grants access to Merasmissions and Halloween item transmutations
- Tracks Merasmissions completed and souls collected
-
All Halloween Contracts have been reset, allowing them to be completed again
-
Added new Contracts for this year's featured community maps
-
Completing a Halloween Contract will give players a classic Halloween item and the chance for a Bone-Chilling Bonanza Case
-
Continue last year's event by collecting the souls of dead players for your Soul Gargoyle by killing enemies, doing map objectives, or collecting the Soul Gargoyles that spawn in the maps
-
All cosmetic and taunt Cases will grant Halloween 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include Crates.
-
Join Halloween matches by using the Special Events category in Casual
-
Scream Fortress XV runs through November 7th, 2023
General
- Changes to help improve load times
- Fixed ghost_pumpkin effect not playing correctly for the Horseless Headless Horsemann
- Updated the Horror Shawl's second style to fix a problem with the materials
- Fixed missing outro sequence for the Taunt: Surgeon's Squeezebox
- Updated pd_farmageddon to fix blood particles for the scarecrows
- Updated vsh_distillery and koth_cascade with localization fixes
- Updated arena_lumberyard_event and plr_hacksaw_event to fix problems with the materials
Changed files in this update