An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Scream Fortress XV has arrived!

Featuring 12 new community maps: Perks, Slime, Lava Pit, Mannsylvania, Sandcastle, Spineyard, Corruption, Murky, Atoll, Woods, Sanitarium, and Devastation

Added the Bone-Chilling Bonanza Case Contains 25 new community-created cosmetic items that make up the Bone-Chilling Bonanza Collection

Has a chance to give one of 4 new community-created Halloween-restricted items as a bonus item

Has a chance to give a taunt Unusualifier as a bonus item

Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: The Crypt Creeper

Taunt: Roar O'War

Taunt: Neck Snap

Taunt: Borrowed Bones

Added 20 new community-created Unusual effects 13 new effects for Unusual hats

7 new effects for Unusual taunts

All players who launch the game will receive a Soul Gargoyle if they don't already have one Grants access to Merasmissions and Halloween item transmutations

Tracks Merasmissions completed and souls collected

All Halloween Contracts have been reset, allowing them to be completed again

Added new Contracts for this year's featured community maps

Completing a Halloween Contract will give players a classic Halloween item and the chance for a Bone-Chilling Bonanza Case

Continue last year's event by collecting the souls of dead players for your Soul Gargoyle by killing enemies, doing map objectives, or collecting the Soul Gargoyles that spawn in the maps

All cosmetic and taunt Cases will grant Halloween 2023 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. This does not include Crates.

Join Halloween matches by using the Special Events category in Casual