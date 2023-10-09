 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 9 October 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.60.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added icons for cities (displayed in battles).
  • Fixed sights for M113, HMMWV, G500, HILUX and etc.
  • Fixed a bug with some models in the squad editor.
  • Fixed a collision problem in the Faro location.
  • Fixed incorrect display of Vahan caliber information.
  • Fixed incorrect sound sequence of military equipment in the production adaptation (East).
  • Fixed an issue with convoys getting stuck.
  • Some objects hanging in the air in the Lugano location have been removed.
  • Fixed an issue with battalions getting stuck.
  • Fixed incorrect display of textures for the T-34 tank.
  • Fixed incorrect display of textures for the Toyota car.
  • Fixed incorrect routing near the northern islands.
  • Fixed an issue with the clickability of inactive items in production adaptation.
  • Fixed a bug with infantry landing on sea territory.
  • Fixed a bug with moving a ship onto land.

