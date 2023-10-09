[UPDATE] VERSION 0.60.1

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
- Added icons for cities (displayed in battles).
- Fixed sights for M113, HMMWV, G500, HILUX and etc.
- Fixed a bug with some models in the squad editor.
- Fixed a collision problem in the Faro location.
- Fixed incorrect display of Vahan caliber information.
- Fixed incorrect sound sequence of military equipment in the production adaptation (East).
- Fixed an issue with convoys getting stuck.
- Some objects hanging in the air in the Lugano location have been removed.
- Fixed an issue with battalions getting stuck.
- Fixed incorrect display of textures for the T-34 tank.
- Fixed incorrect display of textures for the Toyota car.
- Fixed incorrect routing near the northern islands.
- Fixed an issue with the clickability of inactive items in production adaptation.
- Fixed a bug with infantry landing on sea territory.
- Fixed a bug with moving a ship onto land.
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update