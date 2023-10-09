 Skip to content

Bilkins' Folly update for 9 October 2023

A small update

Share · View all patches · Build 12389459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.25

Fixed - Bron's position after cutscene
Fixed - Drayton could level up during inappropriate moments
Changed - Lost in translation map

