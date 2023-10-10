What's New in Version 1.6.4

This update has various bug fixes and improvements, including:
- Added a button to view your Personalized Player Report (maintained by MindWanderer) from the Statistics screen. Check out the main page here.
- Fixed a problem where undo or resync in multiplayer could get stuck in some situations.
- Command Beasts now works properly in multiplayer.
- Eyes Watch from the Trees and Thunderspeaker no longer get stuck in multiplayer when Dahan are moved by the special rule.
- Fixed several issues with Second Wave in multiplayer.
- Fixed some cases where damage increasing powers (Gift of Furious Might, Flame's Fury) were not interacting properly with other powers.
- Repeating thresholded The Land Thrashes in Furious Pain with Powerstorm now works properly.
- Fixed a problem where Invader health changes could be lost in certain situations.
- Fixed the interaction between Trade Suffers and Fathomless Mud of the Swamp's special rule.
- Fixed some issues with Undo related to a few Event cards.
