Spirit Island update for 10 October 2023

What's New in Version 1.6.4

Build 12389329

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has various bug fixes and improvements, including:

  • Added a button to view your Personalized Player Report (maintained by MindWanderer) from the Statistics screen. Check out the main page here.
  • Fixed a problem where undo or resync in multiplayer could get stuck in some situations.
  • Command Beasts now works properly in multiplayer.
  • Eyes Watch from the Trees and Thunderspeaker no longer get stuck in multiplayer when Dahan are moved by the special rule.
  • Fixed several issues with Second Wave in multiplayer.
  • Fixed some cases where damage increasing powers (Gift of Furious Might, Flame's Fury) were not interacting properly with other powers.
  • Repeating thresholded The Land Thrashes in Furious Pain with Powerstorm now works properly.
  • Fixed a problem where Invader health changes could be lost in certain situations.
  • Fixed the interaction between Trade Suffers and Fathomless Mud of the Swamp's special rule.
  • Fixed some issues with Undo related to a few Event cards.

