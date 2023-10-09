- In the map editor you can now enable the "Snap" option for repositioning objects.
- improved the startup performance of Oblivity (note: the first time starting Oblivity after a new update is always slower)
- improved overall menu performance
- you can now input values out of the slider range, in the scenario creator
- the reaction time global chart now renders correctly
- added first tooltips to the scenario creator
- added sound effects after each eye warmup/ wrist warmup
- fixed some bugs concerning the eye warmup
Oblivity update for 9 October 2023
Bug fixes, Performance improvements and some smaller features
Patchnotes via Steam Community
