Oblivity update for 9 October 2023

Bug fixes, Performance improvements and some smaller features

  • In the map editor you can now enable the "Snap" option for repositioning objects.
  • improved the startup performance of Oblivity (note: the first time starting Oblivity after a new update is always slower)
  • improved overall menu performance
  • you can now input values out of the slider range, in the scenario creator
  • the reaction time global chart now renders correctly
  • added first tooltips to the scenario creator
  • added sound effects after each eye warmup/ wrist warmup
  • fixed some bugs concerning the eye warmup

