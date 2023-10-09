 Skip to content

Horizon update for 9 October 2023

Horizon [1.0.2.153] Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

October 8, 2023
v1.0.2.153

This Hotfix should address a crash when viewing/engaging quest mobs in tactical. Our apologies, this bug was inadvertently introduced with yesterday's optimization update.

