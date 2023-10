Steam Leaderboards added. Play in Battle Mode and earn the high score fighting mutants in a Cleveland parking lot!

Become the champion of Ohio by destroying as many mutants as you can in five minutes and you will be bestowed with the highest honor in the Midwest - 'The Champion of Ohio.' If you fail in this task, you will earn the title of 'Ohio's Biggest Failure' and no one wants that.

Earn the greatest bragging rights you can have in Cleveland.