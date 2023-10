In the past month there have been a few patches without much comment. A lot of backend work was being done to support other platforms.

That has mostly stopped for now, and some minor bug fixes and QoL have been done along the way.

I will continue to address concerns and bug fixes when needed, and of course, drop by on Discord if you'd like to say hi.

For those who do not know, you can view the changelog in the lower left of the intro screen.