Astrometica Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Playtest Update Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Resolved an issue causing inventory sorting to crash.
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to fall when destroying corridors.
  • Addressed a bug where saving with the same slot name caused errors.
  • Fixed equipment save-related issues.
  • Corrected gravity issues with certain items.
  • Plus more...

Changes:

  • Removed the demo time limit based on community feedback.
  • Decreased the rate at which thirst is lost.
  • Micro Suit now provides upgrades to thirst and hunger.

New:

  • Jetpack Module V2
  • SHIFT+Left Click move all items to storage
  • Micro Suit Module

Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy your time in Astrometica! 🚀🌌

