Playtest Update Patch Notes

Fixes:
- Resolved an issue causing inventory sorting to crash.
- Fixed a bug that caused players to fall when destroying corridors.
- Addressed a bug where saving with the same slot name caused errors.
- Fixed equipment save-related issues.
- Corrected gravity issues with certain items.
- Plus more...
Changes:
- Removed the demo time limit based on community feedback.
- Decreased the rate at which thirst is lost.
- Micro Suit now provides upgrades to thirst and hunger.
New:
- Jetpack Module V2
- SHIFT+Left Click move all items to storage
- Micro Suit Module
Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy your time in Astrometica! 🚀🌌
Changed files in this update