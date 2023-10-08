Spell Disk 0.4.6 patch

Partially implemented the new memory management system for some parts of the game, such as player's stat data. While we initially planned to improve memory management for all parts of the game, we also wanted to check whether this new memory management system could cause unexpected errors before undergoing such substantial change. Hence, although the code base for the new memory management system has been established, the game will gradually implement the new system.

Fixed an issue where some boss patterns continued to spawn after the boss had been defeated.

Fixed an issue where selecting a class in the Tree Branch Chamber would generate unnecessary objects behind the scenes.

Fixed an issue with the gazer class in survivor mode seemingly providing infinite mana with certain permanent upgrades or artifacts.

Fixed an issue with rooster artifacts providing twice the stated stats. Increased their power level to mitigate this fix. Additionally, the critical chance display will now be properly updated.

Fixed an issue where the level modifier icon would appear at the top of the lobby. Added a new special icon for the top level of the dungeon.