Just a light patch with some quality of life fixes, specifically aimed at helping people get started on their climb.
Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where signboard text would rarely appear the wrong color.
Additions and Changes:
- Added a Yes/No confirm popup when clicking on Gallery on the main menu, to prevent accidental clicks resulting in unwanted load times.
- Added a cue when pressing locked elevator buttons to more clearly indicate that the elevator above is still locked and must first be activated up top.
- Added more obvious visual clues on how to activate the first elevator.
- Moved the water elemental altar to make its purpose more clear, as this is likely the first one players will encounter.
- Slightly adjusted geometry near the water elemental orb to make it easier to reach early on.
