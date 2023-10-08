 Skip to content

Ocnus Theory update for 8 October 2023

1.0.04

Build 12388931

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a light patch with some quality of life fixes, specifically aimed at helping people get started on their climb.

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where signboard text would rarely appear the wrong color.

Additions and Changes:

  • Added a Yes/No confirm popup when clicking on Gallery on the main menu, to prevent accidental clicks resulting in unwanted load times.
  • Added a cue when pressing locked elevator buttons to more clearly indicate that the elevator above is still locked and must first be activated up top.
  • Added more obvious visual clues on how to activate the first elevator.
  • Moved the water elemental altar to make its purpose more clear, as this is likely the first one players will encounter.
  • Slightly adjusted geometry near the water elemental orb to make it easier to reach early on.

