 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Minor Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12388825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added two new stats, 'Dodge Penetration' and 'Block Penetration'. These can be used to prevent dodge and block rolls
  • Added two new Beastmaster skills that enable you to grant Dodge and Block Penetration to your minions
  • Added a toggle for Screen Shake
  • Added a toggle for Screen Flashes
  • Added a third option for Damage Numbers to disable them entirely

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2632001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link