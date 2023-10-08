- Added two new stats, 'Dodge Penetration' and 'Block Penetration'. These can be used to prevent dodge and block rolls
- Added two new Beastmaster skills that enable you to grant Dodge and Block Penetration to your minions
- Added a toggle for Screen Shake
- Added a toggle for Screen Flashes
- Added a third option for Damage Numbers to disable them entirely
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 8 October 2023
Minor Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2632001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update