Evochron Legacy SE Update 2.0478...

Version 2.0478 includes the following improvements:

Added ability to change 3D compass to a flat tape structure (see customizing kit for details).

Automatic waypoint route plotting added for scanning uncharted space contract objective (see notes).

By request, external panning view is now calibrated to align with the curvature of planets when in atmosphere.

HUD pitch ladder structure and textures updated for more flexible modification and higher resolution textures.

Added ability to import GIF format images as textures to certain HUD and custom display systems (limited, see notes).

Clickable buttons updated with a solid bar appearance for clearer distinction and highlighting.

Missile variety in high econ rated station and city inventories expanded (Starfire minimum).

Added shield flaring effect when beam cannons are fired on a capital ship with MDTS locked.

Minor improvements and fixes.

Notes:

HUD Pitch Ladder Revisions

The HUD pitch ladder has been updated with this build, which was the last remaining HUD element in need of higher resolution for optimal image quality at higher screen resolutions. The structure of the pitch ladder has been divided into two parts, a left and a right. Each side can now be independently textured, placed, and scaled for a variety of new customizing options not previously available. The 'pitchladder.txt' file option has four new lines added to it to accommodate these new options (see the customizing kit for details). The resolution for the new textures has been doubled vertically and trimmed horizontally (128X4096 since each side is now its own horizontally smaller 'tape'). So no additional video memory is required for this format while a higher resolution can now be achieved. If a custom 'hudtape.png' file is detected in a '\hud' folder, then the game will default back to the original format so that the custom pitch ladder will continue to appear correctly.

Automatic Waypoint Route Plotting for Scanning Uncharted Space

Automatic waypoint route plotting now also applies for the scanning uncharted space objective. Even though the scanning destination will generally be well outside the gate network of charted systems, upon accepting the contract the computer will attempt to calculate a route to the nearest star system and then also apply a final waypoint to the scanning location. There may still be 500 or more sectors of travel required once the nearest star system is reached, so jump casters and/or long range configured ships will still be important. The player can also optionally interrupt the provided route and travel their own way if they prefer a path that may be safer or otherwise more optimal to them.

GIF Image Format Support

This capability was tried as an experiment in testing for a while and turned out to be sufficiently reliable and effective, so the capability has now been implemented in this update. Most HUD and custom display elements can now use optional GIF images in addition to the default PNG format. If replacement GIF images are present in a '\hud' folder and include animation, create a file named 'animationimagemode.txt' in the same '\hud' folder and include the number 1 in the first line to enable the animation mode. Certain indicators already use an animation system with individual PNG images (the 'hud-alert#-#.png' set for example). While GIF format is supported for these indicators, the game will continue to cycle through the 10 frames of animation for these readouts, so it will generally be best to utilize the built-in animation option for these indicators to avoid trying to time GIF animation stages across multiple images with the ten in-game animation stages. Some limitations may apply with formatting. There may also be an added resource overhead (memory and/or performance) required as more GIF images are imported, so it's recommended that such effects be used selectively where animation may be most desired.