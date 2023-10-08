Alpha V2 Update #6: Crossed Lines

Update #6 is coming out with lots of big improvements and more small things that we're going to take the time to list.
Here are a few highlights!
- You can now quickly see the full stats on all buffs and debuffs for your characters as well as their Passive Talents by clicking (once to focus) and clicking again (twice to open status). Or just hit X default keybinding.
- We slowed down some of the starting Syndicate Debts storyline. Also, the entire loan repayment cycle is now working correctly, the demo blockers that were left in there have all been removed.
- This update is also large in GB size as it includes a number of fixes that will allow all future updates to be much smaller (now targeting less than 1 GB). But, each time we make these changes, it forces a larger update one time to get to the better place.
v0.9.17 - 10/8/2023
- Click twice on character (first time to focus) in turn timeline or hit hotkey (default X) to see character status / buffs / passive talents
- Timeline modification: slowed down forced event to call Octane at start of Syndicate Debts
- Extended payment schedule for Octane to $500K to a clean 30 days
- Removed all lingering "demo blocks" that were preventing specific choices with Syndicate Debts storyline
- Improved economic model for selling files, blueprints and accounts to correctly account for Rarity
- Improved balance of Vanguard's "K-Protocol" - cooldown is 1 Turn longer
- Added paging indicators to the main timeline (4 Events >>) if there are events not shown on screen
- Split status (Missing, Dead, No Connection) from relationship (Friendly, Uncooperative) in Contact listing
- Fixed issue where sometimes running along the diagonal edge of platform could drop character under platform
- Improved asset bundles which results in a larger update this time for reduced size of all future updates
