Alpha V2 Update #6: Crossed Lines



Update #6 is coming out with lots of big improvements and more small things that we're going to take the time to list.



Here are a few highlights!

You can now quickly see the full stats on all buffs and debuffs for your characters as well as their Passive Talents by clicking (once to focus) and clicking again (twice to open status). Or just hit X default keybinding.

We slowed down some of the starting Syndicate Debts storyline. Also, the entire loan repayment cycle is now working correctly, the demo blockers that were left in there have all been removed.

This update is also large in GB size as it includes a number of fixes that will allow all future updates to be much smaller (now targeting less than 1 GB). But, each time we make these changes, it forces a larger update one time to get to the better place.

v0.9.17 - 10/8/2023