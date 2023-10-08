P&C HotFix: 081023

Forgot one!
Size: 249.2 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new days when there's Zeal stacked in the Alchemy Lab
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Forgot one!
Size: 249.2 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new days when there's Zeal stacked in the Alchemy Lab
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update