Princess & Conquest update for 8 October 2023

P&C HotFix: 081023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forgot one!

Size: 249.2 KBs

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes on new days when there's Zeal stacked in the Alchemy Lab

Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
