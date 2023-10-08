Tankitos: First Public Access



Welcome to the first public access of Tankitos, the multiplayer tank combat game that's so good, it's not a way of life!

In this Early Access release, you can expect to find:

Classic multiplayer mode for up to 100 players

A few different tanks to choose from, each with 5 unique skins

A variety of maps and game modes

Please note that this is an Early Access release, so there will be bugs and some features may not work correctly. I'm a solo developer working hard to fix any bugs and add new features as quickly as possible, but I'm also working a full-time job, so please be patient!

If you find any bugs, please feel free to report them on my Discord channel: https://discord.gg/T9r8GX2SuS

Thank you for your support and feedback!

Together, we can make Tankitos the best tank combat game ever!

P.S. What's the difference between Tankitos and World of Tanks? One is a game, and the other is a way of life. 😉