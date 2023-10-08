MP Usability Update 1

The last patch fixed a lot of issues with the normal game UI (outside of levels) and this patch is mainly another UI focused one. The multiplayer interface to get into a lobby can be confusing and buggy, this patch as well as another one coming this weekend are seeking to fix that.

-You will now be prompted upon launching the game to create a user name for multiplayer, this username will appear when you join a match lobby now so you can see who is in your lobby and in which slot.

-You can change above mentioned username from the multiplayer screen, you will find a new button on the bottom right of that screen.

-Fixed bug caused when the AI Boss was killed

-Fixed issue with game loading other saves bots in strange conditions

-Fixed issue causing the new UI screen to go blank when no abilities are selected on your bots

-Fixed issue with multiplayer just giving you the tutorial level on space pirate levels over and over

Thats it for now, more multiplayer UI stuff coming this weekend as well as a good amount of multiplayer gameplay bug fixes.

Thanks for playing!