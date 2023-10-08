 Skip to content

Straya update for 8 October 2023

Update v0.94c

Build 12388470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed : Curse event difficulty now ramps with the amount of times the event has been triggered.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

