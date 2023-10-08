 Skip to content

Friki update for 8 October 2023

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12388464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Lake Martin back to map selection. (was disabled due to last minute issues)
  • Fixed breathing and heart beat playing on dead players.
  • Fixed generic death animation not playing.

Changed files in this update

Friki Content Depot 1502011
