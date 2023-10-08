- Added Lake Martin back to map selection. (was disabled due to last minute issues)
- Fixed breathing and heart beat playing on dead players.
- Fixed generic death animation not playing.
Friki update for 8 October 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Friki Content Depot 1502011
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update