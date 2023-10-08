Patch v1.0.7 - 3 New Events, Tutorial Pop ups, new checkpoint, game improvements

Hello everyone,

The following patch fixes a few bugs that have been reported by the community and also improving on the overall game by adding a few pop ups tutorial text at the starting area, in more details:

Added 3 new trigger events.

Added 3 tutorial pop up text at the start area and at the house.

Added a new checkpoint after entering the house for the first time.

Fixed various item descriptions to make it easier for players.

Fixed a bug in which the candle in the PC room won't appear after returning from the forest after loading a checkpoint.

Increased the pickup of area of the pocketwatch and cassette3.

Increased the pop up time objectives will stay on screen from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.

Increased the light distance from the forest lamps.

Thanks to everyone that reported the bugs and added feedback for improving the game.