Ontotis update for 8 October 2023

Patch v1.0.7 - 3 New Events, Tutorial Pop ups, new checkpoint, game improvements

Patch v1.0.7 · Build 12388418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
The following patch fixes a few bugs that have been reported by the community and also improving on the overall game by adding a few pop ups tutorial text at the starting area, in more details:

  • Added 3 new trigger events.
  • Added 3 tutorial pop up text at the start area and at the house.
  • Added a new checkpoint after entering the house for the first time.
  • Fixed various item descriptions to make it easier for players.
  • Fixed a bug in which the candle in the PC room won't appear after returning from the forest after loading a checkpoint.
  • Increased the pickup of area of the pocketwatch and cassette3.
  • Increased the pop up time objectives will stay on screen from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.
  • Increased the light distance from the forest lamps.

Thanks to everyone that reported the bugs and added feedback for improving the game.

