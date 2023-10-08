- Specific restoration attempts for certain players have been carried out in recent days, without real success due to a corrupt file during the Unity crash. To get around the problem, I created a backup file in the event of a problem, which you can recover if necessary with in-game explanations on how to do it (link from the main menu which has been redone).
- Inventory correctly shows 0 gold when you start the game instead of 5000.
- The descriptions of the debuffs and dots you suffer are correctly visible on the interface just above your action bar.
Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 8 October 2023
0.1f
