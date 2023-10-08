Release Dates

Patreon: September 30th <--Now Available!!

Steam: October 8th <--Now Available!!

New Content

-2 New Species; Dark Elf, Moon Elf (Elf variants)

-New Tree; Palm Tree

-New Items; Coconut, Strawberry, Blackberry, Snowberry

-Coconuts spawn on the Beach daily during Summer

-Added facial animations to other skeletons

Changes

-Player Character controls have been vastly improved. Character is no longer locked to camera, and friction/acceleration have been normalized

-Maple Seeds and Pinecones can no longer be bought in the General Store, but must be obtained by cutting one down in the Forest (Evergreens appear in the Forest during Winter now)

-There's fireflies in the Forest at night

-Gatherable items spawn around the world, different items spawn during different seasons, and in different areas (Forest, Mountains, Beach)

-Early Amethyst is now called Beautyberry

-Berry bushes now produce a different type of berry based on the current season

-Talents are limited to the proper species

-Some simple, beginning economy balances (debt payment has been increased, and some items sell for more, such as potions, while others sell

-Add Quest descriptions and rewards to new Journal menu

-When hovering over an adult fruit bearing tree, the icons displayed will now show which item the tree grows, instead of only showing an apple or a maple tap

-Evergreen Trees properly spawn Pinecones

-Trees used to have a 5% chance of producing a Coin instead of a Log, this has been removed

-Empty Bottles and Filled Bottles (of both sizes) are now the same price, to avoid infinite money glitch

-Generator area of effect visibility restored, shows when placing and when hovering in god mode (does not interfere with decor placement this time)

-Moon disc is now visible in the sky, reflects current phase and fades away during the day

Bug Fixes

-"Sealed Power" quest requirements fixed

-Required items for quests with missing names have been fixed

-Somewhat gimmicky fix for the male Monster heads, I'll be fixing these and the player heads soon (some strange vertex pulling in the mouth, around the right side)

-Faces return to normal after sex

-Some monsters had an invisible material on the inner mouth, this has been set to the proper unlit black material

-Fixed a texture issue with the winter version of the Oak Tree (new LOD displaced texture)

-Fixed sex particle system during female/futanari animations (player)

-Go to Town button no longer works while in a menu or conversation

-Rocks are now using per-poly collision, meaning they won't block tool use when they shouldn't

-Tools can no longer be put away during use