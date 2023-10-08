Small Patch 2023-10-08

Dear players,

In this patch, we've enhanced the AI of the enemies.

We've also fixed the issue with the ammunition count freezing after entering the inventory. We are reviewing the entire battle system to further improve it.

In the upcoming updates, there will be a significant improvement in the sound system, and soon, we will also be making changes to the inventory.

If you have any suggestions, please contact us at info@darkoceangames.com, and we will be happy to implement improvements suggested by you.

Keep in mind that this is our first game, and we are open to taking care of it in the best possible way to make it perfect for everyone.

Thank you, Dark Ocean Games.