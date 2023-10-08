-Added Tips Interface during Loading Screens
-Added Statistics of Powers Used accessible in the Codex
-Added Power Selection Screen
Roll for Life Playtest update for 8 October 2023
Update Notes (0.0.22)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Added Tips Interface during Loading Screens
