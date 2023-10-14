v2.2.3 Steam update

Huddle up sports fans, a new controller is on the field.

PC players get improved support for a larger number of game controllers, including the Sony DualSense controller, in the latest update. All though the controllers worked fine, proper controller icons are now shown on screen for the DualSense controller (DualShock 4 support was already included). To make this possible, SSDT 2.2.3 for PC brings an updated Rewired controller library. A few minor things were cleaned up and fixed along the way, so the version number has jumped a bit.

v2.2.3 for Windows: Rewired updated, Dual Sense glyph support, QoL keyboard mouse text updates, Minor text fixes for season mode player select, Camera scroll fix (introduced in Steam Deck update)