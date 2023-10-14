 Skip to content

Super Slam Dunk Touchdown update for 14 October 2023

v2.2.3 Steam update

14 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huddle up sports fans, a new controller is on the field.

PC players get improved support for a larger number of game controllers, including the Sony DualSense controller, in the latest update. All though the controllers worked fine, proper controller icons are now shown on screen for the DualSense controller (DualShock 4 support was already included). To make this possible, SSDT 2.2.3 for PC brings an updated Rewired controller library. A few minor things were cleaned up and fixed along the way, so the version number has jumped a bit.

v2.2.3 for Windows: Rewired updated, Dual Sense glyph support, QoL keyboard mouse text updates, Minor text fixes for season mode player select, Camera scroll fix (introduced in Steam Deck update)

Super Slam Dunk Touchdown Content Depot 388261
