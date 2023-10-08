1.05 Patch notes - falling under map fix, phone wallpapers etc.

1.05 is live and here's the changelog:

You can now exit safe cracking by pressing Escape

You can sprint while holding heavy items

Player's car door is quieter now

New app list on your phone: Other apps. Includes 'change wallpaper, change ringtone, fast travel to car, unstuck car'

Camera noise is quieter now

Minor lighting fixes

Added ability to cancel contracts

Bank heist was made a bit easier

Fixed the issue where if you fast traveled to your car, and it was not active in the scene, you would fall under the map