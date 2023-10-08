1.05 Patch notes - falling under map fix, phone wallpapers etc.

1.05 is live and here's the changelog:
-
You can now exit safe cracking by pressing Escape
-
You can sprint while holding heavy items
-
Player's car door is quieter now
-
New app list on your phone: Other apps. Includes 'change wallpaper, change ringtone, fast travel to car, unstuck car'
-
Camera noise is quieter now
-
Minor lighting fixes
-
Added ability to cancel contracts
-
Bank heist was made a bit easier
-
Fixed the issue where if you fast traveled to your car, and it was not active in the scene, you would fall under the map
-
If you fall under the map, you can use a console command:
- Go to the inventory
- Press Ctrl+E
- Type in 'Hades' and press Enter
- You will be respawned back at the car, or, if the car is not active in the scene,
Changed files in this update