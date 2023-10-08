 Skip to content

Thief Simulator 2 update for 8 October 2023

1.05 Patch notes - falling under map fix, phone wallpapers etc.

Last edited by Wendy

1.05 is live and here's the changelog:

  • You can now exit safe cracking by pressing Escape

  • You can sprint while holding heavy items

  • Player's car door is quieter now

  • New app list on your phone: Other apps. Includes 'change wallpaper, change ringtone, fast travel to car, unstuck car'

  • Camera noise is quieter now

  • Minor lighting fixes

  • Added ability to cancel contracts

  • Bank heist was made a bit easier

  • Fixed the issue where if you fast traveled to your car, and it was not active in the scene, you would fall under the map

  • If you fall under the map, you can use a console command:

  1. Go to the inventory
  2. Press Ctrl+E
  3. Type in 'Hades' and press Enter
  4. You will be respawned back at the car, or, if the car is not active in the scene,

