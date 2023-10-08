- Fixed a memory leak when previewing stats
- Fixed an issue where characters with maxed out Artifacts would not function properly
- Fixed some bugs with pet pathfinding
- Reduced maximum evasion stat from 80% to 50%
- Fixed sources of Treasure Chest Chance to be multiplicative (no more 100% treasure chest chance!)
- Fixed an emergent behavior where it was possible to earn 100+ skill points in a run by reaching level 100 and getting 100% Treasure Chest Chance
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 8 October 2023
Minor patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
