 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Minor patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12388112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a memory leak when previewing stats
  • Fixed an issue where characters with maxed out Artifacts would not function properly
  • Fixed some bugs with pet pathfinding
  • Reduced maximum evasion stat from 80% to 50%
  • Fixed sources of Treasure Chest Chance to be multiplicative (no more 100% treasure chest chance!)
  • Fixed an emergent behavior where it was possible to earn 100+ skill points in a run by reaching level 100 and getting 100% Treasure Chest Chance

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2632001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link