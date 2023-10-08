 Skip to content

Sci-fi builder update for 8 October 2023

+ Medic

Build 12388094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everybody who report me the bags in the game and give the ideas about new functions and improvements!
I have made by your requests:

Improvements:

  • Save of NPCs body scale

Animations:

  • Medic and patients

Game play functions:

  • Medic expert
    Can interact with furniture in the same room:
    All Beds
    Blood transfuge
    Carnivorous plant
    All Computer stations
    Cryo chambered brain
    Coil
    Desk1
    Desk2
    Enigma
    Generator
    Gynecology stool 01 (Video in the Telegram)
    Gynecology stool 02 (Video in the Telegram)
    Infusion set
    All Laboratory computers
    Laboratory refrigerator
    Laboratory cabinet
    All Lockers
    All Medical machines
    Research machine 01
    Table 04
    Couch 04 and 05
    All Interfaces

