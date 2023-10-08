Thanks to everybody who report me the bags in the game and give the ideas about new functions and improvements!
I have made by your requests:
Improvements:
- Save of NPCs body scale
Animations:
- Medic and patients
Game play functions:
- Medic expert
Can interact with furniture in the same room:
All Beds
Blood transfuge
Carnivorous plant
All Computer stations
Cryo chambered brain
Coil
Desk1
Desk2
Enigma
Generator
Gynecology stool 01 (Video in the Telegram)
Gynecology stool 02 (Video in the Telegram)
Infusion set
All Laboratory computers
Laboratory refrigerator
Laboratory cabinet
All Lockers
All Medical machines
Research machine 01
Table 04
Couch 04 and 05
All Interfaces
Changed files in this update