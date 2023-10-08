 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rising Dead update for 8 October 2023

Survivor patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12388058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where not all survivors would spawn if the game was restarted.

Fixed an issue with the endgame repeating

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2578651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link