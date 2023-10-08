An anniversary and a new map

Dear players!

It's been now two years, since Andalia has been released on Steam. And just in time for this anniversary I've been able to complete the 14th map for this game:

Crater Lake

Crater lake is the first and only map for Andalia designed to be played with 3 players, a map circular in every respect.

Not only do the mountains follow a ring shape, even the tunnels of the underworld are aligned with the overall ring layout. Scattered around the central lake you will find numerous deposits of ore, gold and other minerals.

Apart from this, I have done some more balancing tweaks which were requested by the more frequently playing people on discord:



Goblins and Goblin hunters turned out to be consistently overpowered when used for early rushes in 1 VS 1 matches. For that reason, I have raised the costs of goblins to 50 and goblin hunters to 60 gold again and their hitpoints have been reduced from 80 to 70. Later bastion units have also received stat adjustments.



The hitpoints of the Harvester have been raised from 150 to 200. This is to compensate for the fact that the harvester does not regenerate hitpoints like heroes of other civilisations. Moreover the effect duration of the Death Bolt spell has been increased from 7 seconds to 18 seconds, so there is a little more time to kill the affected unit to retrieve its skeleton.



The Rock Shower spell of the Geomants has been modified, so it only causes 1/3 of the usual damage against dwarven units (mountain dwarves and geomants). That way groups of geomants are more likely to survive their own rock showers.