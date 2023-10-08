 Skip to content

Rising Dead update for 8 October 2023

End game patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12387945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where the player teleported to an incorrect position at the end of the game.

Fixed a collision issue with multiple static objects.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2578651
