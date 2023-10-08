Polish polish update - 1.1.0 Patch notes

Polish language support added

This means that we have overhauled important in-game events to allow for future language additions

Polish translation has been done by Kuba

+UI Overhaul, some elements may look a bit different to help with scaling when changing in-game language

+Added the ability to delete saves

+Mouse Y axis inversion option added

+Updated the InputSystem for a more pleasant experience for players that play with a controller

+Removed a softlock in one of the easter egg dimensions upon revisiting

+A rare case of an infinite death loop in Cave dimension has been removed

+Added collision to L5 door

+Fixed an issue where holding sprint when recovering didn't continue to sprint immediately after recovery

+Overhauled story beats in L4 and L6 regarding the cistern

+Overhauled story beats in L7 when receiving the final phone call in this Loop

+Fixed an issue when receiving the same quest at a later point in time

+Fixed pickup orientation of the key item in the Mirror Dimension

+Fixed an issue where completed quests with multiple actions defaulted to 0/amount

+Fixed a rare occurrence when loading a dimension will result in a black screen until restart

+Updated CRT texture to reduce confusion that they are NOT VHS players!

+Fixed an issue where starting the game in low res mode will not show subtitles

+Updated the car interior when trying to leave the shop

+Fixed an issue in L3 where throwing objects at the bread slicer didn't work as expected