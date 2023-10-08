Polish polish update - 1.1.0 Patch notes

Polish language support added
This means that we have overhauled important in-game events to allow for future language additions
Polish translation has been done by Kuba
+UI Overhaul, some elements may look a bit different to help with scaling when changing in-game language
+Added the ability to delete saves
+Mouse Y axis inversion option added
+Updated the InputSystem for a more pleasant experience for players that play with a controller
+Removed a softlock in one of the easter egg dimensions upon revisiting
+A rare case of an infinite death loop in Cave dimension has been removed
+Added collision to L5 door
+Fixed an issue where holding sprint when recovering didn't continue to sprint immediately after recovery
+Overhauled story beats in L4 and L6 regarding the cistern
+Overhauled story beats in L7 when receiving the final phone call in this Loop
+Fixed an issue when receiving the same quest at a later point in time
+Fixed pickup orientation of the key item in the Mirror Dimension
+Fixed an issue where completed quests with multiple actions defaulted to 0/amount
+Fixed a rare occurrence when loading a dimension will result in a black screen until restart
+Updated CRT texture to reduce confusion that they are NOT VHS players!
+Fixed an issue where starting the game in low res mode will not show subtitles
+Updated the car interior when trying to leave the shop
+Fixed an issue in L3 where throwing objects at the bread slicer didn't work as expected
Changed files in this update