[.4.3] Patches and Features : New Target Sytem

Auto-target : A new unified and simplified mode for targeting opponents. Just move toward them, stop worrying about the Y button.
More graphics settings :
- vSync. (recommended over a frame rate target)
- Target Frame Rate. (30, 60, 120)
- Application can run in Background. (useful for streaming)
- Full Screen / Windowed.
- Better slow motion timing. (reduced for jumps, increased for serious damages)
- Improved fx when teleporting in Meta world.
- Fixed : chained weapons sometime set as usable with broken chain.
- Fixed : weapons could spawn even with "none" match's setting.
- Fixed : press trap sometimes not killing when closed with player fully inside.
- Fixed : camera was positioning for fight between same team winners at end of round.
- Fixed : laser-sword motion-blur fx inconsistency.
- Fixed : broken match settings with team damage, traps, vibrations, AI-level... (from 4.2)
- Fixed : Detached limbs could sill trigger damages. (from 4.2)
- Fixed : broken laser bounds without sound or fx. (from 4.2)
- Fixed : weapons sometimes stuck in air at spawn. (from 4.2)
