Input Chaos update for 8 October 2023

[.4.3] Patches and Features : New Target Sytem

Share · View all patches · Build 12387885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Auto-target : A new unified and simplified mode for targeting opponents. Just move toward them, stop worrying about the Y button.

  • More graphics settings :

  • vSync. (recommended over a frame rate target)
  • Target Frame Rate. (30, 60, 120)
  • Application can run in Background. (useful for streaming)
  • Full Screen / Windowed.
  • Better slow motion timing. (reduced for jumps, increased for serious damages)
  • Improved fx when teleporting in Meta world.
  • Fixed : chained weapons sometime set as usable with broken chain.
  • Fixed : weapons could spawn even with "none" match's setting.
  • Fixed : press trap sometimes not killing when closed with player fully inside.
  • Fixed : camera was positioning for fight between same team winners at end of round.
  • Fixed : laser-sword motion-blur fx inconsistency.
  • Fixed : broken match settings with team damage, traps, vibrations, AI-level... (from 4.2)
  • Fixed : Detached limbs could sill trigger damages. (from 4.2)
  • Fixed : broken laser bounds without sound or fx. (from 4.2)
  • Fixed : weapons sometimes stuck in air at spawn. (from 4.2)

