Update, Version 20231008



English

############Content################

[Furniture]New furniture: Post: We Stand with Israel!

[Trade]The manager in No.181 River Road now sells the "Post: We Stand with Israel!"

[Queensmouth Town Hall]A copy of "Post: We Stand with Israel!" can be found here. (Current timeline only.)

[Dr. Kyoryu]Dr. Kyoryu may now randomly say "What was will not be!"

[Butterfly]No. 181 River Road is now also a location you can teleport to from any of Liu's outdoor areas after you visit it once.

#######Debug##################

[Queensmouth Town Hall]Fixed some missing spark animation on lootable cabinets.

简体中文

############Content################

【家具】新家具： 海报：我们支持以色列！

【交易】清河路181号的经理现在会出售【 海报：我们支持以色列！】

【王后镇市政厅】一张【我们支持以色列！】的海报可以在这里被发现。（仅在当前时间线出现。）

【恐龙博士】恐龙博士的随机台词现在可能会说"What was will not be!"

【蝴蝶】清河路181号现在也是一个可以用蝴蝶之翼直接从疁城室外传送过去的地点。需要首先访问过那里一次。

#######Debug##################

【王后镇市政厅】修复了一些可以调查的柜子没有闪光动画的Bug。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/f0e6816e

https://pastelink.net/ru7j74bh