Update, Version 20231008

English
[Furniture]New furniture: Post: We Stand with Israel!
[Trade]The manager in No.181 River Road now sells the "Post: We Stand with Israel!"
[Queensmouth Town Hall]A copy of "Post: We Stand with Israel!" can be found here. (Current timeline only.)
[Dr. Kyoryu]Dr. Kyoryu may now randomly say "What was will not be!"
[Butterfly]No. 181 River Road is now also a location you can teleport to from any of Liu's outdoor areas after you visit it once.
[Queensmouth Town Hall]Fixed some missing spark animation on lootable cabinets.
简体中文
【家具】新家具： 海报：我们支持以色列！
【交易】清河路181号的经理现在会出售【 海报：我们支持以色列！】
【王后镇市政厅】一张【我们支持以色列！】的海报可以在这里被发现。（仅在当前时间线出现。）
【恐龙博士】恐龙博士的随机台词现在可能会说"What was will not be!"
【蝴蝶】清河路181号现在也是一个可以用蝴蝶之翼直接从疁城室外传送过去的地点。需要首先访问过那里一次。
【王后镇市政厅】修复了一些可以调查的柜子没有闪光动画的Bug。
