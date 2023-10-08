 Skip to content

Sur update for 8 October 2023

UPDATE 2.0 BGS

Sur update for 8 October 2023

UPDATE 2.0 BGS

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Description - Version 2.0

We've listened to your feedback, and in response to the community's requests, we are thrilled to announce our latest game update, Version 2.0! This update brings significant changes based on your input.

What's New:

Dialogue Face Removal: By popular demand, we have removed the character dialogue faces, leaving only the charming pixel art. This change allows you to fully immerse yourself in the pixelated world without distractions.

Gameplay Bug Fixes: Our team has been hard at work addressing gameplay bugs reported by our dedicated players. We've squashed those pesky glitches, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience.

Audio Enhancements: We've also fine-tuned the game's audio to provide a more immersive auditory experience. From ambient sounds to character voices, everything should sound crisper and more engaging.

