Update #1: Oh, what is this?

After a bottle of beer in honor of the game's release, it's time to download the update, let's go!!!
And what do we have here?:
- Changed the balance of enemies and boss (it was too easy)
- The position of some enemies has been changed (otherwise they were hiding from you, wow)
- The map has been slightly changed (you won’t notice, but it’s pleasing to my eyes)
- Added some effects to the map (WOW effects)
- Added a new pistol (It has more ammo, more damage and is just so beautiful)
Be sure to leave your feedback on the game so that I know whether you liked it or not and what needs to be changed. Thank you.
Changed files in this update