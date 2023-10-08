 Skip to content

Hitler is my crash update for 8 October 2023

Update #1: Oh, what is this?

After a bottle of beer in honor of the game's release, it's time to download the update, let's go!!!

And what do we have here?:

  • Changed the balance of enemies and boss (it was too easy)
  • The position of some enemies has been changed (otherwise they were hiding from you, wow)
  • The map has been slightly changed (you won’t notice, but it’s pleasing to my eyes)
  • Added some effects to the map (WOW effects)
  • Added a new pistol (It has more ammo, more damage and is just so beautiful)

Be sure to leave your feedback on the game so that I know whether you liked it or not and what needs to be changed. Thank you.

