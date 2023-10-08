Update #1: Oh, what is this?

After a bottle of beer in honor of the game's release, it's time to download the update, let's go!!!

And what do we have here?:

Changed the balance of enemies and boss (it was too easy)

The position of some enemies has been changed (otherwise they were hiding from you, wow)

The map has been slightly changed (you won’t notice, but it’s pleasing to my eyes)

Added some effects to the map (WOW effects)

Added a new pistol (It has more ammo, more damage and is just so beautiful)

Be sure to leave your feedback on the game so that I know whether you liked it or not and what needs to be changed. Thank you.

Our Twitter