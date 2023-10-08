 Skip to content

ヘレの海底都市計画 ～箱庭に空気を植えるSLG～ update for 8 October 2023

Notice of mini update

Thank you for enjoying Hele's Undersea City Project.

We have fixed some bugs that we are currently confirming.

Bug Fixes

.

  • Issue where level-up could not be performed correctly
  • Issue with left-aligned images of buildings
  • Issue with submarine enhancement buttons on the search preparation screen not updating properly

We will continue to update the game to fix problems and make it more enjoyable to play.

Thank you for your continued support of "Hele's Undersea City Project".

