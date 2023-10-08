Notice of mini update

Share · View all patches · Build 12387746 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for enjoying Hele's Undersea City Project.

We have fixed some bugs that we are currently confirming.

Bug Fixes

Issue where level-up could not be performed correctly

Issue with left-aligned images of buildings

Issue with submarine enhancement buttons on the search preparation screen not updating properly

We will continue to update the game to fix problems and make it more enjoyable to play.

Thank you for your continued support of "Hele's Undersea City Project".