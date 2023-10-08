- Fixed several collider issues in Alley behind Doggo City Pizzeria
- Fixed a collider issue with a white tarp in Doggo City
- Fixed inappropriately high garden colliders in Doggo City
- Fixed Help Page not displaying "c" key as default toggle for Mini-Map
- Added a sound to the friendly old man beg
- Addressed a bug involving incorrect smell scent orientation
- Changed all dedicated quest items to have the same smell scent as quest npcs
Lost Paws update for 8 October 2023
Lost Paws Version 0.6.2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
