Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 8 October 2023

Update notes for October 8th, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • God Merchant rework. You can now use your God Points to purchase: Enchant Crystals, Upgrade Protection Gloves, Downgrade Protection Gloves, Item Break Rate Reducers, Platinum Coins, 200000 Gold Boxes, EXP Potion +20% (3 Hour), God Boxes, Nomia's and Pathos' equipments (30 Day and permanent), White and Black Pegasus (30 Day and Permanent)

