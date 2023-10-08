- God Merchant rework. You can now use your God Points to purchase: Enchant Crystals, Upgrade Protection Gloves, Downgrade Protection Gloves, Item Break Rate Reducers, Platinum Coins, 200000 Gold Boxes, EXP Potion +20% (3 Hour), God Boxes, Nomia's and Pathos' equipments (30 Day and permanent), White and Black Pegasus (30 Day and Permanent)
Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 8 October 2023
Update notes for October 8th, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
