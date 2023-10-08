 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 October 2023

08 Oct 23 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 12387610 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed artillery broken by previous build.

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
