UPDATE 0.1.5 CHANGELOG

Hello there,
I'm back with 0.1.5 update.I would like to list all the changes that come with the 0.1.5 update below.
- A bug fixed that causes prevented pressing other keys when opened the map selection.
- Collectible items have been optimized. Collectibles accumulated on the map will cause less fps drop.
- Sharp stones have been added to the borders of the map. No more black void
Sharp stones have been added to the borders of the map. No more black void.
- An Achievement has removed.
- UPGRADED LASER DRONE MK1 Achievement has been fixed.
- Player animations have been sped up.
- Player animations have been revised.
- Depth of field effect added.
- An effect that will turn the screen red as the player's health decreases has added.
- Enemies health increased by 10.
- AZERTY keyboard support has been added. You can turn this setting on or off from the Settings tab. If you are playing the game in French, this setting will be turned on automatically.
Changed files in this update