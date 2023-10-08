0.6.122 (Oct 8): Fixes, Maneuvers, and a New Map

New Features
- Panda is an actual panda bear now.
- Panda got a slick new wing!
- Added 3 more maneuvers: Spiral Dive, B-Line Stall & Big Ears
- Added 8 achievements around these maneuvers
New Map
- Achensee, Austria: Train the 3 new maneuvers in an SIV-style setting. With a hidden twist!
Bug Fixes
- MULTIPANDA has — sadly — been fixed (I think).
- When you play a map and press “Exit to Menu,” your name was replaced with “Panda”
- When you play a map and press “Exit to Menu,” the “Give Feedback” and “Join Discord” buttons did not work. Please join us on Discord!
- The camera in Golden Hour glitched.
- There were way too many audio sources, one for every group of trees.
- Lots of other minor fixes
Misc
- Increased speed bar boost a little so you feel the difference more
- Reworked soaring mechanic (Wallberg map)
- Added game analytics
- Added exception & crash reports
Changed files in this update