Panda & Crow: A Paraglide Adventure Playtest update for 8 October 2023

0.6.122 (Oct 8): Fixes, Maneuvers, and a New Map

Build 12387581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Panda is an actual panda bear now.
  • Panda got a slick new wing!
  • Added 3 more maneuvers: Spiral Dive, B-Line Stall & Big Ears
  • Added 8 achievements around these maneuvers

New Map

  • Achensee, Austria: Train the 3 new maneuvers in an SIV-style setting. With a hidden twist!

Bug Fixes

  • MULTIPANDA has — sadly — been fixed (I think).
  • When you play a map and press “Exit to Menu,” your name was replaced with “Panda”
  • When you play a map and press “Exit to Menu,” the “Give Feedback” and “Join Discord” buttons did not work. Please join us on Discord!
  • The camera in Golden Hour glitched.
  • There were way too many audio sources, one for every group of trees.
  • Lots of other minor fixes

Misc

  • Increased speed bar boost a little so you feel the difference more
  • Reworked soaring mechanic (Wallberg map)
  • Added game analytics
  • Added exception & crash reports

