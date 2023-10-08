 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 8 October 2023

Changes for Version 4.17.1425 (2023-10-08)

Share · View all patches · Build 12387518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new challenge: No rebirth Crystal Power Challenge. It is like a NRC with the difference that you need to gain a specific amount of crystal power through crystal sacrifice (30 + 30 * completions). Capped at 25 and it can increase the modul upgrade chance by up to 10% if maxed. You need to have crystal sacrifice and at least 100k total cp to unlock it.
  • Added some new stats to the other statistics page to make it easier to compare game progress to other players.
  • Some bugfixes (Owl) other, smaller things, mostly ui and text issues.

