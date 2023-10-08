 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 8 October 2023

Hit streaks!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hit streaks are now incorporated in the game. If you get several hits in a row without getting hit you will unlock new moves while on hit streak. Each fighting style has different moves when on hit streak! The payment system for upgrades is now in production if you have any issues making purchases please reach out to partsunknown2023@gmail.com for assistance. We have more events coming up for Halloween we appreciate everyone's support!

