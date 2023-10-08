Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.8 Now Live!

Hello, everyone! The Multigalactical Alliance of Believing in the Fermi Paradox has donated the following improvements:
Title screen has been updated
Space jellies no longer fly behind stars. They are big, but they are not that big.
Coin achievement has been refined
Dispenser has been made 50% more shy
The Procrastinaut achievement has been updated with new requirements
Beer drinking key and hint will now be mentioned to the player
Fixed a typo in relation to snack machine [sic]
Aliens can now steal your candy
There is a 30% chance that this update is a little bit broken. If that happens, let me know.
