Procrastinaut Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.8 Now Live!

Build 12387504

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! The Multigalactical Alliance of Believing in the Fermi Paradox has donated the following improvements:

  • Title screen has been updated

  • Space jellies no longer fly behind stars. They are big, but they are not that big.

  • Coin achievement has been refined

  • Dispenser has been made 50% more shy

  • The Procrastinaut achievement has been updated with new requirements

  • Beer drinking key and hint will now be mentioned to the player

  • Fixed a typo in relation to snack machine [sic]

  • Aliens can now steal your candy

There is a 30% chance that this update is a little bit broken. If that happens, let me know.

