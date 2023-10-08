Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.8 Now Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12387504 · Last edited 8 October 2023 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone! The Multigalactical Alliance of Believing in the Fermi Paradox has donated the following improvements:

Title screen has been updated

Space jellies no longer fly behind stars. They are big, but they are not that big.

Coin achievement has been refined

Dispenser has been made 50% more shy

The Procrastinaut achievement has been updated with new requirements

Beer drinking key and hint will now be mentioned to the player

Fixed a typo in relation to snack machine [sic]

Aliens can now steal your candy

There is a 30% chance that this update is a little bit broken. If that happens, let me know.