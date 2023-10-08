Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.10) - Minor Update
- Added some more rumors to Tarm, Limepost and D'ivore.
- New Icons for Bronze/Silver/Gold Brooches.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a spelling mistake at the ending of Swan's chap2.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the Kursk battle could be triggered twice under certain conditions.
- Bug Fix: Fixed not being able to exit the underwater waterfall once you enter in Galewind pass.
- Bug Fix: Turtle brooch affect did not match description.
- Bug Fix: Incite Intent ++ Was missing upgrade description.
- Bug Fix: When on the skill grid pressing the exit button multiple times would cause the menu to load multiple times.
