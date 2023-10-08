 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 8 October 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.10) - Minor Update

Build 12387485

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added some more rumors to Tarm, Limepost and D'ivore.
  • New Icons for Bronze/Silver/Gold Brooches.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a spelling mistake at the ending of Swan's chap2.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the Kursk battle could be triggered twice under certain conditions.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed not being able to exit the underwater waterfall once you enter in Galewind pass.
  • Bug Fix: Turtle brooch affect did not match description.
  • Bug Fix: Incite Intent ++ Was missing upgrade description.
  • Bug Fix: When on the skill grid pressing the exit button multiple times would cause the menu to load multiple times.

