Dungeon 3D update for 8 October 2023

Patch 2: Quality of Life Updates

Patch 2: Quality of Life Updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Massive increase in object/tile selection speed now, with much more precision
Can now hold down rotate/shift buttons in object editor so that you don't have to click it to death
Some objects were not highlighting properly when selected (such as grass), this has been fixed

