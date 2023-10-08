Massive increase in object/tile selection speed now, with much more precision
Can now hold down rotate/shift buttons in object editor so that you don't have to click it to death
Some objects were not highlighting properly when selected (such as grass), this has been fixed
Dungeon 3D update for 8 October 2023
Patch 2: Quality of Life Updates
