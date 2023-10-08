 Skip to content

The Egg Playtest update for 8 October 2023

Patch 0.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADD
Skins and accessories are now saved and are syncronous when someone new joint
Headlamp added (can only be used when attached to the "forehead")

FIXED
Maximum FPS can now be set

Changed files in this update

