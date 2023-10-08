- Rosters for 2023-2024
- Updates to many player attributes
- Headlines screen now has correct date for each news item
- Updated injuries to start the 2023-2024 season
- Fixed bug where teams won't always draft best player available
- New line change model; changes average time on ice
- Shifts are now tracked, although not yet shown on front end
- Improvements to scoring play algorithm; snipers/scorers are more likely to score and playmakers more likely to assist
- Concept of game exhaustion is removed from the UI, but still exists internally, based on number of shifts played
- If an AI team is up 2+ goals, they will lean towards defensive lines
- Core, Journeyman, and Minor Leaguers are now slightly stronger
- Slight increase to player values in their early 20s-late 20s
- Franchise and Generational players now only have one position. This keeps the algorithm from always putting Tavares on the top line with Matthews, for example.
Executive Hockey update for 8 October 2023
2023-2024 Season Update!
