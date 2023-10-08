1.01 Patch Notes

Hello Your Honor,

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks for your interest in You are the Judge! despite it being not too long since its release. Along with the fantastic feedback we've received from you, we've added some new content and made various bug fixes. First and foremost, we would like to discuss a few important corrections with you.

Now, when you make a wrong decision, you will be able to easily understand the reason for it!

When you make a wrong decision, all you need to do is open the folder in your office. The Supreme Court Board will have sent you a notification regarding your incorrect decision.

Does the attitude of the people in the courtroom matter to you?

Our ultimate goal is to leave the freedom of what kind of judge you will be entirely up to you. That's why we want to enhance your control over individuals. In your future cases, you may want to take a look at the small notepad on your desk.

Is your phone ringing??

Kobardde has a somewhat murky past. There may be those who occasionally want to disturb you. Perhaps they will want you to change your decision in a case. Frankly, we can't listen to your phone conversations, but we are very curious. :)

Determining the amount of the penalty on the decision-making screen is no longer a problem!

Yes, while there wasn't an issue when imposing a prison sentence, entering the amount for a fine could sometimes result in very large figures with a small increment. We now have a solution for this. You will be able to enter the value you want yourself.

We are putting an end to the debates about the card selection screen!

Some of our players really love this feature, while others don't like it at all. To please both sides, we have added a new setting. With this new option, players who wish can disable this feature and get rid of the card selection screen. (I quite liked it.) :)

It seems that press freedom is improving in Kobardde!

Two new newspapers, Kobardde Journal and Kobardde Post, have recently started publication. I guess they will inform readers through their op-ed columns. I'm curious about the attitudes of these columnists, to be honest.

We made adjustments textually in Season 1 cases!

We are aware that some witnesses in the courtrooms were constructing rather artificial sentences, and we know that this was negatively affecting the gameplay experience for our valued players. Firstly, we apologize for this situation. We have reviewed all the cases in the first season and eliminated such occurrences!

Your new assistant seems to have grasped the job a bit now!

We all go through an adjustment period when starting a new job. Your assistant, Robin, has gone through this process as well. Now, to prove that they have overcome this phase, she will discuss the impact of your previous case's decision on the press, public, and institutions every day. We believe she is conducting valuable research, and we recommend you take it into consideration.

Is that all?

We have also made numerous bug fixes and balance adjustments in relationships. You can view other fixes and new content additions in the list below.

Language issues on loading screens have been fixed

Text corruption issues in dialogues with the police in crime scenes have been resolved.

Rain sound in the office scene has been reduced.

Character controls have been adjusted.

Adjustments have been made to newspapers, the constitution book, and panels containing information about the country.

Translation errors on the meeting page have been corrected.

Tutorial translation errors have been fixed.

The home scene has been removed. (It will return in the future with new content.)

Penalty durations have been added to the constitution texts.

Season 2 update date has been changed. (We are continuing to improve the game based on the feedback we receive from you. Therefore, we had to postpone the Season 2 date for a while. Stay tuned for a much more comprehensive and content-rich Season 2.)

Note: This update may work with your old save file. However, starting a new game is still recommended for a better experience.

In addition to all of these, we have made a few more minor bug fixes. If the issue you're experiencing persists or if you encounter a new error, please don't hesitate to report it to us.

Your feedback is very important to us. It allows us to take the game to an even higher level.

You can join our official Discord server for announcements, updates, and special events.

For now, that's all from us, but we will definitely be in touch again soon!

Steel Games